5 Test Positive, COVID-19 Cases in Latur's Udgir Now 27

Latur, May 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Udgir in Latur reached 27 on Sunday after five more people were detected with the coronavirus infection, health officials said.

Of the 33 samples that were sent for testing, 28 reports returned negative and five positive, said Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute dean Dr Girish Thakur.

The 28 negative reports include that of three doctors, he added.

