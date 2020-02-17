50000 Beds Added in PMJAY for More Coverage

By Priyanka SharmaNew Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): As many as 50000 beds have been added under the facility of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Scheme after the empanelment of hospital-associated with Central government ministries. According to the officials, recently the union cabinet secretary directed the all Central government ministries and National Health Authority (NHA) to introduce more hospitals under AB-PMJAY."Till date, approximately 21,000 hospitals from private and government sector are empanelled with the health insurance scheme which offers at least 16 lakhs beds for treatment of patients. This is being done to expand the coverage of AB-PMJAY across the country," Dr JL Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking & Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY informed ANI.Hospitals linked with Ministry of AYUSH, coal, defence, home affairs, steel, shipping, railways, mines, power, Jal Shakti, petroleum and natural gas. etc have joined AB-PMJAY."We have added over 850 hospitals into PMJAY's list which contribute to about 50,000 beds. We have completed the empanelment process of about 80 percent of these hospitals," he said adding that these hospitals will help more beneficiaries to get the treatment easily.The Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India's flagship healthcare scheme provides a cover of Rs. 5 Lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. (ANI)

