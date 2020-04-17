55 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Fifty-five cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday taking the tally of cases to 1,131."Total of 55 people including 23 from Bharatpur, 11 from Tonk and 11 from Jodhpur and three from Jaipur have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday," said, Rajasthan Health Department."The total number of positive cases in the state is 1131," the Health Department said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)