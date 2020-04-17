605 Arrested in Kolkata for Defying Lockdown, 128 Vehicles Seized

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested 605 people in different parts of the city for defying the lockdown, a senior officer said.

They were arrested during naka-checking in different areas for venturing out without a valid reason, not wearing masks and spitting in open, among others, he said.

The police also seized 128 vehicles during the day, he said.

All those arrested will be prosecuted under the section dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)