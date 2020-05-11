7 Including 2-month-old Girl Test COVID-19 Positive in Chandigarh, Total Tally 180

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Seven people, including a two-month-old girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 180 in the Union Territory.

Among the fresh cases, five were residents of Bapu Dham colony which is the worst affected area of the city. Of the total cases in Chandigarh, Bapu Dham colony alone has reported 115 coronavirus cases so far.

A two-month old baby girl, a resident of sector 25 and a 35-year-old man, a resident of sector 25 also tested positive, as per the medical bulletin.

Four coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital after they were fully cured of the virus, taking the total count of those cured to 28, as per bulletin.

A total of 2,177 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,978 samples are negative while the reports of 25 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

A total of 142 cases are active in the city, as per bulletin.

So far, three persons have died of coronavirus in the city.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration on Monday decided that the public dealing in the government offices will start from May 18. Earlier, it was to commence from May 11.

"The offices will continue to function by maintaining proper hygiene, social distancing and sanitisation. The stipulation of 33 per cent staff in group C and D categories will continue," as per order issued by Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida.

The 'Sampark' centres will open from May 18, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed concern about increasing number of positive cases in the city and sought the advice of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and other experts to tackle the problem, a government statement said.

He directed the Director General of Police to ensure that the containment areas are strictly sealed and no entry/exit is allowed except for authorized persons.

Parida said as soon as the Central government decided to allow movement of stranded persons, the administration immediately arranged trains for their movement.

