Beijing, July 4: Indian mangoes, which formed part of Sino-India diplomacy in the past, have made a comeback in China this summer with the king of fruits getting a diplomatic push to increase its presence in the lucrative Chinese market. Famous varieties of Indian mangoes like ‘Sindhoora', ‘Banganapalli', ‘Alphonso', ‘Himsagar', ‘Dussheri', ‘Langra' and ‘Chausa' from different states of India were the cynosures at the ‘Aam Mahotsav' organised by the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou on Friday. The export push of Indian mangoes is led by Superplum, a popular Indian agritech venture, specialising in exports of high-quality fresh fruits.

The Indian mangoes are being marketed in China by popular AEON Retail stores. Launching ‘Aam Mahotsav', Consul General Shambhu Hakki highlighted the market potential for high-value Indian agricultural products in the provinces of South China, which has one of the largest consumer bases in the country. He also elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the Consulate to promote Indian products, including a dedicated exhibition of Indian products at the Consulate, a press release from the Indian mission said. APEDA Launches 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' in Abu Dhabi to Boost Mango Exports.

Indian mangoes played a role in Sino-Indian diplomacy. India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru gifted saplings of mangos in 1955 to China where the precious fruit was not familiar at that time. Later an agreement for India's mango exports to China was signed during the visit of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Beijing in 2003. China in recent years has expanded the cultivation of mangoes in the southern part of the country. Shobhit Gupta, founder and CEO of Superplum, said that his firm is now creating supply chains with network warehouse facilities for expanding Indian mango exports to China which is a growing big market. India Ships Mangoes Worth USD 20 Mn to UAE in 2024: Comm Min.

His firm is already exporting mangoes to the UK and Canada, he told PTI. He is expecting a big expansion of mango exports to China in the coming years. Friday's Aam Mahotsav event was attended by more than 60 participants, including local importers, representatives of the Foreign Chamber of Commerce, members of the diplomatic corps, Indian business community members and F&B directors of well-known hospitality chains, the Consulate press release said.

