AIIMS-Delhi Security Guard Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, [India], April 26 (ANI): A security guard posted at the office of AIIMS' Officer on Special Duty (OSD) here has tested positive for COVID-19.The contact tracing of the case has been initiated, as the per information provided by the AIIMS officials.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917 including 20,177 active cases of the virus.So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)