Delta Passenger Tries To Open Cabin Door As Plane Taxies for Take-Off, Removed From Flight (Watch Video)

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A shocking mid-taxi incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight has gone viral after a passenger allegedly attempted to open a cabin door while the aircraft was taxiing on the runway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The flight, bound for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, was already facing extended delays when a further postponement announcement pushed one passenger over the edge. Videos captured by fellow travellers and widely shared on Reddit and other social media platforms show the agitated man speaking loudly on his phone and openly questioning the length of the wait - before the situation took a dangerous turn.

According to NBC Chicago, the passenger approached the aircraft door and attempted to operate it while the plane was still moving on the taxiway. Delta confirmed that the door was partially moved, though no emergency systems were activated and no injuries were reported. Cabin crew responded swiftly, intervening in line with standard safety protocols to bring the situation under control. Spirit Airlines Winds Down Operations After Rescue Talks With Lenders and the US Government Fail.

As a safety precaution, the pilots halted the aircraft and returned it to the gate. The disruptive passenger was then escorted off the flight by airport personnel. The aircraft underwent a full inspection before being cleared to resume its journey later that same evening.

In an official statement, Delta Air Lines reaffirmed that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. The airline cited its zero-tolerance policy toward disruptive or dangerous behaviour onboard and apologised to other travellers for the additional delays caused by the incident. Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: US-Based Airline Says It Has Started Winding Down Its Global Operations Effective Immediately.

Aviation safety experts consistently warn that aircraft doors are extremely difficult to open mid-flight due to cabin pressurisation, but incidents during taxiing - when pressure has not yet built - carry real risks.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of onboard safety compliance, especially during an era of rising passenger misconduct on commercial flights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC Chicago), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).