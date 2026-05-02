Frontier Airlines Offers Discounted Fares and Flight Pass To Help Spirit Airlines Customers

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Frontier Airlines has announced a series of discounted fares and a special flight pass to assist travelers left stranded by the shutdown of Spirit Airlines, the carrier confirmed on May 2.

The Denver-based budget carrier is offering discounts across its entire network, along with a 199-dollar GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, giving Spirit's former customers affordable alternatives for their travel plans this summer.

Frontier currently operates more than 100 routes that Spirit Airlines previously served. The airline also plans to add nine new routes and 15 daily flights this summer, expanding service to 18 cities that Spirit once connected.

Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's chief commercial officer, said the airline recognizes the difficulty Spirit's closure has created for both customers and airline staff. He added that Frontier is committed to keeping low-cost travel accessible to those affected. Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: US-Based Airline Says It Has Started Winding Down Its Global Operations Effective Immediately.

What the Discount Offer Includes

The promotional deal features a 50 percent discount on base fares for travel through November 19. Travelers must book by May 10 using a specific promo code on Frontier's website or mobile app to qualify.

The half-price discount applies to flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with a minimum 21-day advance purchase requirement. For travel on other days of the week, customers can avail a 10 percent discount on the base fare with no advance booking requirement. Spirit Airlines Winds Down Operations After Rescue Talks With Lenders and the US Government Fail.

It is important to note that discounts apply only to base fares. Government taxes and fees are excluded. Blackout dates apply across parts of late May, June, July, September, and October.

GoWild Summer Pass at USD 199

Frontier is also selling its 2026 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for 199 dollars, offering unlimited flights within its network during the summer travel season, making it one of the most affordable pass options currently available in the United States.

Key Routes Now Available

In Atlanta, Frontier offers daily flights to Dallas, Orlando, Miami, and Tampa. Charlotte sees twice-daily service to Orlando and Philadelphia, while Detroit passengers can access daily flights to Orlando, Las Vegas, and Fort Lauderdale.

With Spirit gone, Frontier is positioning itself as the go-to budget carrier for cost-conscious American travelers this summer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WFMJ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).