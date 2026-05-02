Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Morphine Traces Found in Bodies of Pydhonie Family As Watermelon Theory Is Ruled Out

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The investigation into the mysterious deaths of four family members in Mumbai's Pydhonie has taken a significant turn as forensic experts shift their focus from food poisoning to potential toxic ingestion. While initial reports suggested that consuming watermelon led to the tragedy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially cleared the fruit of any contamination. Instead, investigators are now probing the discovery of morphine traces found during preliminary forensic analysis.

The Timeline of the Tragedy in Mumbai

The incident occurred on April 26, following a small gathering at the family's residence. Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) reportedly consumed watermelon after a meal of biryani. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: 4 of Family Die After Eating Watermelon After Biryani in Pydhonie.

Shortly after, all four family members began vomiting and drifted into a semi-conscious state. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital as their conditions deteriorated, all four members of the family passed away.

FDA Clears Watermelon of Contamination

Initial suspicion fell on the watermelon, causing a wave of panic across Mumbai's markets. However, the FDA has since conducted a thorough analysis of the fruit samples. Officials confirmed that the fruit was not the source of the tragedy, stating, "No artificial colour or chemicals were added to the watermelon to enhance its colour, sweetness or size". This finding has effectively ruled out the fruit as a direct cause, prompting police to look into other environmental or ingested factors.

Discovery of Morphine and Unusual Medical Findings

The investigation is now centred on a possible toxic substance after forensic findings revealed traces of morphine - a powerful narcotic painkiller - in the bodies of the deceased. Medical examiners also reported highly unusual physical symptoms. The internal organs of the victims, including the heart, brain, and intestines, had reportedly turned green. While this could indicate chemical or toxic exposure, authorities are waiting for a comprehensive report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to confirm the exact nature of the substance. Police are currently investigating the source of the morphine and how it may have been introduced into the victims' systems.

Market Impact and Public Panic

The early, unconfirmed links to watermelon caused immediate economic ripple effects in areas like Bhendi Bazaar and Pydhonie. Fear among consumers led to a sharp drop in demand, with prices of watermelon reportedly crashing to as low as INR 5 per kg in some local markets. Traders have expressed concern over the misinformation and are urging authorities to release the final findings quickly to restore public confidence in seasonal produce. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

Ongoing Forensic Analysis in Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths

While poisoning is the primary lead, investigators are not ruling out other possibilities. Experts are also evaluating whether rare bacterial contamination or an unidentified toxin played a role. The Mumbai Police have registered a case and are continuing to record statements from relatives and neighbours who attended the gathering. A final conclusion is expected once the detailed toxicology and post-mortem results are made public.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).