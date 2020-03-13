All England Open: PV Sindhu Crashes out in Third Round

Birmingham [UK], Mar 13 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing All England Open here on Friday.Sindhu lost her third-round match at the hands of Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 15-21 and 13-21.The 24-year-old Sindhu won her first game, but Nozomi made a remarkable comeback in the second game and third game to clinch the match that lasted 68 minutes.Earlier on Thursday, Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the tournament after losing his second-round match.Denmark's Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and progressed to the third round of the competition.The world number seven had defeated Sen in 45 minutes.With Sindhu's defeat, India's challenge for All England Open is over for the 2020 season. (ANI)

