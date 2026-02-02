Los Angeles [US], February 2 (ANI): The 2026 Grammy Awards began with the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles early Monday morning. Before the main TV show, the Recording Academy presented 86 awards across various categories.

One of the key categories was Best Global Music Performance, where Indian-origin musician and composer Anoushka Shankar was nominated for her song "Daybreak," which featured Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

Also Read | Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan Pushes Red Carpet Boundaries at Grammys Awards With Sheer Mugler Look (View Post).

However, Shankar lost the award to global star Bad Bunny, who won for his track "EoO." Other nominees in the category included Ciro Hurtado, Angelique Kidjo, Yeisy Rojas, and Shakti.

Ahead of the ceremony, Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram account to share a message about her nominations and why she chose not to attend the event this year.

Also Read | Disha Patani Draws Online Praise for Dance Performance to BLACKPINK Track (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUNn4E4DUkp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

She wrote, "It's Grammy day today! I'm proud to be nominated twice, for my album Chapter III: We Return to Light and for 'Daybreak,' the lead song from the album."

Shankar also mentioned that she consciously decided to stay away from the awards night and spend time in India instead. "These are my 12th and 13th nominations, which in itself is HUGE! At the same time, it feels really good NOT to be in LA getting sucked into the whirlwind of excitement and stress that comes with major awards events. This year, I made a conscious decision not to go and to be on the road in India during the ceremony."

Anoushka Shankar continues to be one of the most nominated Indian artists in Grammy history. Her song "Daybreak" marked her 13th Grammy nomination overall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)