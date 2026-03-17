Movie buffs who were waiting for an update on Dune: Part Three have finally got a fresh look at the film. After actor Timothee Chalamet shared the first look poster from the movie, the official Instagram page of the Dune franchise unveiled several more posters from the upcoming film on Monday. Doja Cat Slams Timothee Chalamet Over Controversial Remarks on Ballet and Opera (Watch Video).

One of the posters shows Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The close-up image focuses on his eyes as he wears a Fremen stillsuit. His look in the new film appears slightly different, with wrinkles around his eyes and red scars on his face.

Timothee Chalamet’s First Look Poster From ‘Dune: Part Three’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

The newly released images also show other actors who will appear in the film. For the first time, Robert Pattinson can be seen as the villain Scytale. The pictures also include Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides and Isaach De Bankole as Farok.

Jason Momoa as Hayt in ‘Dune: Part Three’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this comes just just days before the trailer of the film is expected to release later this week. Reports suggest that the trailer may appear along with the film Project Hail Mary. The film is once again directed by Denis Villeneuve. Oscars 2026: Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Secret Wedding Rumors With Gold Band at 98th Academy Awards.

'Dune: Part Three' Cast

The movie will also bring back several actors from the previous instalments, including Zendaya, Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Pugh and Taylor-Joy. Momoa also returns to the series after not appearing in the second film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the earlier two Dune films were a major success at the box office, earning around USD 1.1 billion worldwide. Dune: Part Three is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.