Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sure knows how to keep entertaining himself and his beloved fans, as seen from his latest quirky post. Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage in which he can be seen pouting in the big picture on the right. On the left side are a series of small pictures in which he can be seen in a new avatar, with big moustaches, round glasses and a checkered shirt. In the photos, the actor can be seen making quirky emoji faces such as laughing out loud, widening his eyes and sticking his tongue out. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Throwback Pic Playing Cricket in Kashmir from Mr Natwarlal Sets.

He added a funny caption, "Din ek, Deh ek, Roop anek, Handshake handshake handshake !!" Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Hero sir," a fan wrote. "My favourite," another added. Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a bunch of laughing and heart emoticons. Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Take His Paw-Dorable Co-Star Home, Shares Cute Pictures With the Little One (View Pics).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Ahead on the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)