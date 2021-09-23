With the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, cricket fever is rising, and many, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, have been affected. On Thursday, Big B took a stroll down memory lane and recalled playing cricket during the shoot of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' in Kashmir years ago. KBC 13: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Flex Muscles on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show.

He also shared a black and white picture in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and stated how the bat felt way too small. "Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. Balla zara chota padh gaya (the bat was a little small)," he captioned the post.

Big B's Classic Pic With Bat in Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The image has left netizens in splits. "Hahahha that balla," a fan commented. "Nice shot sir," another user wrote adding a laughing emoji to his comment. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.

