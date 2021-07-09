Amitabh Bachchan is increasing the cuteness quotient on his Instagram feed by posting pictures with dogs from time to time. He is shooting for Goodbye in Mumbai, and often takes it to Instagram to share pictures with his co-star, a cute little dog.

In his recent post, the dog is seen sleeping in Bachchan's arms. The actor captioned the image saying he wants to take him home, but... He did not tell the reason as to why he possibly cannot take the little dog home.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

