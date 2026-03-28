Amaravati, March 28: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed the resolution urging the Central government to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the permanent capital of the state. According to an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly, which had unanimous support. The approved resolution was forwarded to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister and other concerned authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Amaravati is the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. He asserted that no force can alter or shift the capital. The Chief Minister criticised the opposition for their alleged inconsistent and misleading statements on the capital issue. He questioned claims that the Constitution does not define a capital, emphasising that India follows the Constitution framed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Seeks AI Singapore’s Support To Establish AI Research and Innovation Centres in State.

Recalling past developments, he stated that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had indicated public preference for a capital between Vijayawada and Guntur. He highlighted that within just 58 days, farmers voluntarily contributed over 34,000 acres for the capital, calling it an unprecedented act of sacrifice. The Chief Minister reiterated that Amaravati will be developed as a world-class Blue-Green City, combining sustainability with modern infrastructure. He assured that the capital will emerge as a self-sustainable project and a source of economic growth for Andhra Pradesh. ‘Chaiwala’ Became Prime Minister Because of the Indian Constitution, Says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

He warned against attempts to disrupt development, referring to recent fire incidents in the capital region and warned of strict action on those found guilty. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that Amaravati will become one of the most livable cities in the country. The Chief Minister affirmed, "A fully developed capital city will take shape by 2028. Amaravati is not just a capital city; it is the foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)