Amaravati, November 16: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that it is because of the Indian Constitution that a ‘chaiwala’ has become the Prime Minister. “The reason why Narendra Modi, who started his life as a chaiwala, is the Prime Minister is because of the Indian Constitution,” he said at a conference on 75 years of the Indian Constitution organised by Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was all praise for Narendra Modi, saying he is making every effort to ensure that India becomes number one in the world.

Chief Justice of India Justice B. R. Gavai, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Dheeraj Singh Thakur also addressed the conference. CM Naidu noted that Chief Justice Gavai also comes from Amaravati in Maharashtra. Lauding Justice Gavai for being humble despite holding the post of the Chief Justice, the Chief Minister said that he always emphasises equality. “CJI Justice Gavai is a good-hearted person. He has delivered good judgments which will be remembered by people,” he said. Cyclone Montha: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Assures Support.

“I am performing my duties as CM, Justice Gavai as CJI, and Dheeraj Singh Thakur as Andhra Pradesh CJ thanks to the Constitution,” he said. CM Naidu stated that after the reforms, the mindset of the people has changed. “Many countries are facing many problems due to a lack of youth, but India does not have such a problem. There are huge human resources available in our country,” he said. He exuded confidence that by 2047, Indians will reach a level of influence all over the world.

Underlining the importance of the judiciary, the Chief Minister stated that if there are mistakes in society, it is the judicial system that corrects them and protects democracy. “With the advent of social media, everyone is becoming an editor. They are resorting to personal attacks,” he said while calling for keeping the nation first over everything else. He observed that one person-one vote is a boon given by Dr B. R. Ambedkar. “Voters in some countries do not have equal rights. India is a country where there is no difference between rich and poor and gender in terms of voting rights,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With MAHSR Team in Surat, Hails Their Role in India’s 1st Bullet Train Project (Watch Video).

He underscored the need to shape a society where there is social equality and economic equality and said public policies play a key role in achieving this equality. “That is why I am planning to create a healthy, wealthy and happy society. I am seeking cooperation from everyone for this, he added.

