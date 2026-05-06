Andhra Pradesh HC Viral Video: High Court Judge Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao Orders ‘Indolent’ Advocate Sent to Police Custody, CJI Surya Kant Seeks Report

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A judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a young advocate to be taken into 24-hour police custody during a hearing on Monday, May 4, before the direction was withdrawn following intervention by bar representatives. Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao is seen in a viral video reprimanding the advocate, who has around two years of experience, in an exchange that has since drawn attention from the legal community.

The incident took place during a hearing on a petition challenging the issuance of a lookout notice (LOC) against a litigant and the impounding of his passport. According to members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association, the judge had indicated an inclination to adjourn the matter when the exchange with the advocate escalated. P*rn Video Played Twice During Delhi High Court’s Online Hearings.

Andhra Pradesh HC Viral Video

Deeply disturbing to see a newly enrolled lawyer to be treated in such a manner. What is more troubling is that the Bar couldn’t even stand up for one of its own! pic.twitter.com/a3KqX02kqU — Anna A. Oommen (@oommenanna07) May 5, 2026

Courtroom Exchange Captured on Video

In the video, Justice Rao is heard questioning the advocate’s conduct, stating, “Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition? Generally, what the judges will do. They will follow their own orders. Are you thinking as a great senior advocate? Call the police. Go file an appeal.”

The advocate is seen pleading for leniency, saying with folded hands, “Sorry… I am begging for your grace, your lordships.” He is also heard saying that he was in pain. The court clarified during the hearing that it intended to adjourn the matter to obtain a copy of a decision passed earlier in a similar case. ‘Relationship Turned Sour’: Bombay High Court Grants Temporary Protection To Rape Accused Ahead of May 4 Wedding.

Order for Custody and Subsequent Recall

Justice Rao then dictated an order in open court, stating, “Counsel for the petitioner has behaved indolently and the same has been witnessed by counsel. Hence, the police are directed to take the counsel into custody for a period of 24 hours.”

Before issuing the direction, the judge also asked other advocates present in the courtroom to state their names, indicating they would be recorded as witnesses in the order.

Even after the order was dictated, the advocate continued to seek leniency. Justice Rao responded, “Don’t say anything counsel as and when you argue have I to declare the order.”

He further directed the registrar to issue the order immediately and take the advocate into custody, adding, “Go and tell and make a dharna at the Bar Council. You don’t even have 10 years’ standing, and you will throw the bundle,” and “Now you will get pains.”

However, office-bearers of the Bar Association later met the judge in chambers and requested that the direction be withdrawn. The order was subsequently recalled before it could be formally signed.

The incident has prompted the Bar Council of India to write to the Chief Justice of India seeking urgent intervention. Chief Justice Surya Kant is reported to have sought a report from the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench, The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).