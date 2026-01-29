Mumbai, January 29: Maharashtra School Holiday confusion surfaced after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, but schools across the state are open and functioning normally today, Thursday, January 29, despite the ongoing three-day state mourning announced by the government.

The Maharashtra government had declared a public holiday earlier on Wednesday following Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash near Baramati. While the state is observing official mourning and flags remain at half-mast, the school education department has clarified that there is no school holiday on Thursday or Friday, and educational institutions are expected to operate as usual. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘Stooping to Low Level in Politics’.

Teachers’ organisations had earlier criticised the manner in which the school holiday was communicated, pointing out that sudden announcements create administrative and student safety challenges. However, no further closures have been notified, and parents are advised to send children to school as per the regular schedule today. Ajit Pawar Funeral Details: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Last Rites on January 29; Check Time, Venue and Other Details.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the three-day mourning period, cancelled all official engagements, and travelled to Baramati along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling Ajit Pawar’s death an “unprecedented loss” for Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died when his Learjet 45 crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport. Four others, pilot Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and personal security officer HC Vidhit Jadhav, also lost their lives in the accident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

