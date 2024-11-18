NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh today, November 18, alleged that some people pelted stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road. The former Maharashtra minister said that his car was attacked by a few people in Katol Assembly Constituency. It is also learned that Deshmukh suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital immediately. Anil Deshmukh's son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2024 from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Not Upset Over Issue of Seat-Sharing, Opposition Spreading Fake News, Says NCP SP Leader Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh Attacked in Katol Assembly Constituency?

Nagpur, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh alleges that some people pelted stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency. He suffered injuries in the incident and is being taken to a nearby hospital. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the… pic.twitter.com/lwAuzCvOxs — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

