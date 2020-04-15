Arunachal's First COVID-19 Patient Tests Negative

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh's first COVID-19 patient has tested negative for the virus three times after being kept in isolation for 13 days under the observation of doctors. "The first positive (coronavirus) case of Arunachal has tested negative today after conducting the 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days, under the observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again," Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.According to the Union Health Ministry, Arunachal Pradesh has so far confirmed just one positive case of COVID-19. The count of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday. Of these, 1306 have been cured and discharged, and 377 have succumbed to the virus, said the Ministry. (ANI)

