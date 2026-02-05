Itanagar, February 5: A police constable was tragically killed in a suspected tiger attack while commuting along the Roing-Anini stretch in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, February 3. The victim, identified as Chikseng Manpung, an head constable stationed in the Lower Dibang Valley district, was reportedly traveling on his motorcycle when the predator struck. His body was discovered by local commuters later that evening, bearing injuries consistent with a large carnivore attack.

The incident occurred in a densely forested area known as the Mayodia Pass, a region characterised by its steep terrain and proximity to protected wildlife corridors. According to preliminary reports from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the constable was traveling alone between Roing and Anini when he was ambushed. Local authorities have cordoned off the area, and a team of forest officials has been dispatched to track the animal and confirm the species involved. Leopard Attack in Odisha: Man Kills Leopard With Bare Hands After Brutal Attack on Pet Dog and Family in Cuttack.

Commuters traveling along the remote highway first spotted an abandoned motorcycle on the side of the road. Upon further inspection, the remains of the policeman were found nearby in the thick undergrowth. The nature of the claw marks and the manner of the kill led forest experts to suspect a Royal Bengal Tiger, though leopards are also known to inhabit the region.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. Senior police officials expressed their condolences to the family, noting that the officer was known for his dedication and was simply performing a routine transit between stations when the tragedy occurred. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Enters House in Umaria Village, Sits on Cot After Injuring Resident; Rescued (Watch Video).

This incident has sparked fresh concerns regarding human-wildlife conflict in the Dibang Valley. While tiger sightings near highways are rare, the shrinking of natural habitats and the expansion of infrastructure into forested zones have increased the likelihood of such encounters. The Mayodia Pass area is part of a sensitive ecological zone that serves as a bridge between various wildlife sanctuaries.

Forest department officials have warned local residents and travelers to avoid using the Roing-Anini road during dawn and dusk hours, as these are the peak activity times for large predators. Patrolling has also been intensified to ensure the safety of other commuters.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment for the family of the deceased constable. State Home Department officials stated that they are working closely with the Environment and Forest Department to install camera traps in the vicinity of the attack to identify the specific tiger responsible.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," a senior police spokesperson stated. "While we acknowledge the importance of wildlife conservation, the safety of our citizens and personnel remains a priority. We urge the public to exercise extreme caution when traveling through these high-altitude forest stretches."

