ASHA Workers, Govt Teachers Conduct Health Check-up in Rishikesh Containment Zones

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and government teachers have been deployed to conduct daily door-to-door health surveillance of citizens residing in coronavirus containment zones of Shiva Enclave and Awas Vikas colony of Rishikesh."The health status of residents of containment areas is monitored regularly. During house-to-house survey, we see if anyone has symptoms of cough, fever, etc and their travel history. This helps us analyse their health status better," said Dr Ashish Srivastav, District Magistrate, Dehradun while speaking to ANI.According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has so far recorded 88 cases of coronavirus, out of which 51 people have been cured and one has died. (ANI)

