Attack on Arnab Goswami Manifests Congress' Intolerance Towards Media: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday condemned the attack on journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife and said that it manifests "Congress party's tradition of intolerance" towards media."Strongly condemn the attack on journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife. Acts of violence have no place in our democracy. This attempt to intimidate the independent media reflects the Congress' tradition of intolerance towards free speech and media right from the days of Emergency," Goyal tweeted.Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV headquarters in Worli, Mumbai.An FIR was registered on Thursday morning against two persons for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. Both the suspects have been arrested by the police. (ANI)

