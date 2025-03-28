Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Force Motors Limited, a renowned manufacturer of rugged and dependable vehicles, has secured a significant order from the Indian Defence Forces for 2,978 Force Gurkha vehicles.

This landmark order further cements the company's role in bolstering India's defence infrastructure with its robust range of General Service Vehicles.

This latest collaboration underscores the longstanding relationship between Force Motors and the Indian Defence Sector, reinforcing the company's commitment to equipping the armed forces with mission-ready vehicles.

The Force Gurkha, known for its exceptional durability and adaptability, has been specifically engineered to meet the diverse operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Force Motors has a rich history of supplying vehicles to the defence sector, particularly through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle).

The Force Gurkha stands out for its superior ground clearance, highest-in-class water wading capacity, and exceptional maneuverability, making it a reliable asset in extreme environments.

From arid deserts to rugged mountainous terrain, these vehicles are designed to perform in the most challenging conditions, ensuring mobility and operational efficiency for the armed forces.

Commenting on this significant development, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors, stated, "We are honored to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order. Our vehicles are designed with a focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors."

Force Motors remains dedicated to enhancing its offerings for the defence sector, continuously innovating to meet evolving military requirements. This latest order not only strengthens the company's position as a key partner to India's defence infrastructure but also underscores its unwavering commitment to national security. (ANI)

