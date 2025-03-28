Virat Kohli, probably the biggest batsman of the current generation, has scored a huge number of runs across all formats of the game. Be it representing the India national cricket team in international cricket or Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, he has often been spotted leading the charts in white-ball cricket. If the stats don't lie, Virat Kohli is the best batter in IPL history, being the all-time highest run scorer. Now, the superstar is set to play in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match next. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: A Look at Players With Most Catches Completed in Indian Premier League History.

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Friday, March 28, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 36-year-old Virat Kohli has been in terrific form lately, winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with India, and just after that, pulling a stylish 59-run not-out innings in the IPL 2025 campaign opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Hitting straight like-arrow sixes, and anchoring the innings till the end, he let many fans live in nostalgia yet again. Having scored a good amount of runs against almost every team in the IPL, Virat has special, solid, unmatchable records against Chennai Super Kings. Scroll below to see how well he has performed against the five-time champions. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Feature In 400 T20s, Achieves Milestone During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Stats vs CSK:

Virat Kohli Stats Matches Innings Runs Average Strike-Rate Highest Score 50s 100s vs CSK 33 32 1053 32.903 124.96 90 9 0 Overall IPL 253 245 8063 38.95 132.15 113 56 8

Having over 1000 runs against the most successful IPL franchise in just 32 innings, he is already a nightmare for the CSK bowlers. However, the batter still hasn't scored a century against the Chennai Super Kings, and the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match can be his chance, given the performance his team is showing.

