Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) is set to expand the Mahindra WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Hunnar initiative to multiple cities, following the success of its pilot program in Bengaluru,

According to Mahindra, this initiative, launched in July 2024, aligns with MLMML's vision of inclusivity and positive change through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. The program was implemented in collaboration with Lok Bharti Education Society as the training partner.

Marking International Women's Day, MLMML celebrated the achievements of the women beneficiaries who have been trained under this initiative.

A total of 245 women were equipped with skills across three key courses: three-wheeler (3W) and four-wheeler (4W) driving, customer care executive training, and electric vehicle (EV) repair and maintenance.

The program has successfully trained 52 women to drive three- and four-wheelers, empowering them with the necessary skills and resources to secure sustainable livelihoods and financial independence.

Additionally, MLMML played a vital role in facilitating the licensing process and, in collaboration with financial institutions, provided loan opportunities to support these women in their entrepreneurial and employment journeys.

Beyond driving, 185 women have been upskilled as customer care executives, and eight women have been trained in EV repair and maintenance.

The hands-on training covered electric three-wheelers, general EV education, and financial consultation. Many of the trained women have already secured employment, creating long-term career prospects.

Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, highlighted the impact of the initiative, stating, "The Mahindra WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Hunnar initiative is our commitment to creating equitable access to mobility and livelihoods. By empowering women through skill development and entrepreneurship, we are fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future."

She further emphasized, "True progress is only possible when both men and women work together, share opportunities, and contribute. At Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, we are committed to empowering women equally--whether as entrepreneurs, engineers, or drivers--ensuring they have the same opportunities to shape the future of mobility. Our Mahindra WE (Women Entrepreneurs) program is a testament to this and celebrates their resilience, as well as unstoppable spirit."

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), is India's leading electric small commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The company produces award-winning EVs such as the Treo range, Zor Grand, and e-Alfa. MLMML offers a diverse portfolio of electric, petrol, CNG, and diesel last-mile mobility three- and four-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles.

Its EV portfolio, including the ZEO 4W SCV, is complemented by the high-performance and fuel-efficient Alfa and Jeeto range of vehicles. (ANI)

