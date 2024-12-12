Bahraich, December 12: A Class-11 student of Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom, police said. The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, they added. Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI, "Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday." The injured teacher was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries, the ASP said. Jabalpur Shocker: Fed Up Over Constant Harassment, 2 Security Guards Kill Man With Iron Rod, Burn His Body With Petrol and Set Printing Press on Fire To Destroy Evidence; Arrested.

Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, the officer said. Speaking to reporters from his hospital bed, Prasad said, "A few days ago, mobile phones of a few students were confiscated which were returned later. However, some students got upset by the move. Three students were involved in the attack on me -- one arranged the knife, another attacked me, while a third student assisted them. I was caught off-guard when I was attacked. As I tried to push him away, he struck on my head." "If evidence shows the involvement of other students, action will be taken against them as well," Kushwaha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)