Mumbai, December 8: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 35-year-old man was brutally killed with an iron rod in Jabalpur. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 7. Police officials said that the security guards of a private printing press allegedly killed the man for harassing them. Later, they burned his body with petrol and even set the press on fire to destroy evidence.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the deceased man has been identified as Vikas alias Vicky Patel. The alleged murder took place in Jabalpur's Omti area. Cops said that the security guards first killed the man with an iron rod and then burned his body by pouring petrol on it. It was also learned that Patel was a resident of Naya Mohalla. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

The deceased used to run a pan shop outside a private printing press, which was seized by a bank. On Saturday, December 7, the murder took place inside the printing press. A police official said that Patel used to frequently harass the security guards stationed there. After the incident came to light, security guards Hemraj Sariya and Gyani Singh Thakur confessed to the murder.

During interrogation, both told cops that they were fed up over Vikas' alleged harassment and hence decided to kill him. After killing Patel and burning his body, the duo surrendered before cops at the Omti police station. During preliminary investigation, cops also found that the press was set on fire after the alleged murder to destroy evidence. Jabalpur Shocker: Drunk School Principal Takes Female Teacher to Dumna Road on Pretext of Discussing Work, Forces Her To Drink Alcohol and Smoke Cigarettes Before Harassing Her.

Confirming the incident, Rajpal Singh Baghel, Omti Police Station In-charge, assured strict action against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).