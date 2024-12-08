Lucknow, December 8: The court of Special Judge (SC/ST Act) in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun recently convicted a woman and awarded her life imprisonment for killing her 15-day-old daughter. The accused, identified as Priyanka Bharti, had allegedly killed her daughter by throwing her into a pond following an argument with her husband. Kumari Rinku, the judge of the special court also imposed a fine of INR 25,000 fine on the convicted woman.

According to a report in the Times of India, Priyanka married Vinod Kumar, a farmer, in 2021. This year, on January 31, she gave birth to a baby girl. On February 14, a quarrel broke out with her husband, following which she went to her father's house and claimed that the baby was with Vinod. However, a few days later, Prinyanka told her mother, Manju Devi, about killing her own daughter. Bareilly Shocker: Miscreants Attack Cops With Sticks and Stones, Tear Their Uniforms After Being Asked to Stop Gambling on Diwali; Probe Ordered After Viral Video Surfaces.

During her confession, Priyanka told her mother that she threw the child into a pond outside the village after a fight with her husband and father. Priyanka's father, Shreepal Bharti, approached the police and lodged a complaint against his daughter. Post this, the police recovered the toddler's body on February 19. They also arrested Priyanka on charges of murder under IPC Section 302.

Speaking about the case, Special public prosecutor Jitendra Kumar Singh said that during the trial, Priyanka's parents turned hostile. He said that the accused's parents claimed that they were influenced by their son-in-law to make statements against their daughter. However, the court found Priyanka guilty based on the evidence, circumstances, and testimony of other witnesses. Bareilly Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Killed by Aunt, Godman As Part of ‘Black Magic’ Ritual in UP; Accused Arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

