The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is reportedly preparing to formally approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a proposal to review aspects of their ICC T20 World Cup schedule 2026, potentially advocating for the relocation of matches from India to Sri Lanka. This consideration stems from heightened concerns regarding players' safety, a sentiment amplified following the recent release of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments due to diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. Why No Bangladesh Players Will Feature In IPL 2026 After BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of Indian Premier League 19?.

Mustafizur's IPL Stint Sparks Concern

The impetus for the BCB's potential appeal largely originates from the experience of Mustafizur Rahman during the current IPL season. The left-arm pacer, a crucial component of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup plans, was recently released by his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owing to a BCCI directive to release the player.

Proposed Relocation to Sri Lanka

Sources within the BCB suggest that the board might propose Sri Lanka as an alternative venue for certain ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures, particularly those involving the Bangladesh team. The rationale behind choosing to move matches outside India is concerns regarding safety in Kolkata, which shares proximity with Bangladesh. Who Will Replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR After Shah Rukh Khan-Owned Franchise Release Star Bangladesh Pacer Ahead of IPL 2026? Here's List.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata, while one in Mumbai.

ICC's Role and Precedent

Any request to alter T20 World Cup schedules or venues would require extensive deliberation and approval from the ICC, in conjunction with host nations and other participating teams. Such a significant change, especially close to a major tournament, would present considerable logistical and operational challenges.

While the ICC frequently addresses scheduling and venue logistics, a last-minute shift of tournament matches is highly uncommon.

