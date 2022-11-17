Berlin, Nov 17: German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 17 players will compete in the shirt of eight different teams, the magazine said. The Bavarian club is outpacing previous record-holder Premier League side Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954) as both sent 16 players at the time.Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina’s Win Over UAE, Highlights Team’s Special Gesture Towards Injured Giovanni Lo Celso

Manchester City is repeating the number this year aside from Spanish giant FC Barcelona followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax and Dortmund (all 11). Seven Bayern players battle for Germany, four for France next to one for Canada, Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands, Cameroon and Senegal, reports Xinhua.

Keeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala join the so-called Bayern block in the German team. Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman play for defending champion France. Alphonso Davis, Nouassir Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Matthijs de Light, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mane complete Bayern's contribution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).