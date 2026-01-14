Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich travel to the RheinEnergieStadion tonight to face FC Cologne in a Matchday 17 Bundesliga 2025-26 encounter that could see them make history. Vincent Kompany’s side aims to secure a victory that would mark the most successful first half of a season (Hinrunde) in the league's history. Bayern Munich Strengthen Position in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 With 3-1 Win Over Sporting CP; Lennart Karl Shines.

The Bavarians arrive in formidable form following a dominant 8–1 victory over Wolfsburg last weekend, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points. Meanwhile, 11th-placed FC Cologne find themselves under significant pressure, having failed to win any of their last seven league matches.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on January 15.

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Team News and Key Players

Despite their recent goal-scoring spree, Bayern Munich are managing a growing list of absences. The record champions will be without influential playmaker Jamal Musiala and midfield general Joshua Kimmich, both of whom are sidelined with injuries sustained during the winter restart.

Additionally, defensive duo Alphonso Davies and Sacha Boey are doubtful due to illness, while Nicolas Jackson is away on international duty. Despite these absences, Michael Olise—who was involved in three goals against Wolfsburg—is expected to lead the attack alongside Harry Kane.

FC Cologne are also missing key personnel, most notably Eric Martel, who serves a suspension. Manager Lukas Kwasniok is likely to rely on striker Ragnar Ache, who has a strong record of scoring at home.

