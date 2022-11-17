Team Argentina shows special gesture during warmup game against UAE ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, as they were seen paying tribute to their injured teammate Giovanni Lo Celso by posing with a poster having Lo Celso's picture in it. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi shared this heart touching photo on Instagram after the game.

Lionel Messi Highlights Team Argentina's Special Gesture towards Giovanni Lo Celso:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

