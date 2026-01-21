Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich are set to host Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Allianz Arena on 21 January 2026, in a pivotal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league-phase encounter. Currently sitting second in the standings with 15 points, a victory for Vincent Kompany’s side would all but guarantee a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

This fixture marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. Bayern Munich boast an incredible home record in Europe, remaining unbeaten in their last 37 Champions League group or league-phase matches at the Allianz Arena (W35, D2).

While the Belgian champions enter as significant underdogs, they have proven resilient on the road, with all six of their Champions League points this season earned away from home. Bayern, meanwhile, are looking to reach a milestone of 250 wins in European Cup history tonight, a feat only previously achieved by Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League. The match will be televised live across their premium channels.

For digital viewers, the game will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also follow real-time score updates and commentary via the official UEFA website and the FC Bayern app. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Bayern Munich vs Union Saint-Gilloise Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 7) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 (India) Time 1:30 am IST Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV Bayern League Position 2nd (15 Points) Union SG League Position 29th (6 Points)

Team News and Key Returns

The headline for the Bavarian giants is the emotional return of Jamal Musiala. The German playmaker made his first appearance in six months as a substitute against RB Leipzig last weekend following a serious leg injury, and he is expected to feature tonight. Bayern will also welcome back Luis Díaz, who is available after serving a suspension.

However, the hosts will be without Konrad Laimer due to a disciplinary ban, while Leon Goretzka remains a doubt. Union Saint-Gilloise, currently 29th in the league phase and fighting for a playoff spot, are monitoring the fitness of Kevin Rodríguez but will rely heavily on forward Promise David, who has been in clinical form.

