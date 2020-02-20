Bengal BJP Unit to Felicitate Amit Shah for Passage of New Citizenship Law

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address a rally in Kolkata on March 1 when he will be felicitated by the West Bengal BJP unit for the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), party sources said on Thursday.

The rally will be organised at the Shaheed Minar ground.

"Amit Shah ji will be felicitated on March 1 and then he will address a rally. There is a huge support for CAA," a senior state BJP leader said.

Shah had last visited West Bengal on October 1, when he had addressed a seminar on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Netaji Indoor stadium.

The Bill became an Act after it got Parliament's nod and President's approval.

The new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)