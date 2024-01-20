Patna, January 20: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reshuffled his cabinet on Saturday night, in which portfolios of three ministers of his ally RJD were changed. Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who has been hitting the headlines for different reasons, was made the Sugarcane Industries Miniter. Nitish Kumar To Join BJP? If Bihar CM Wants Primary Membership of BJP Then He's Welcome, Says Party’s State President Samrat Chaudhary (Watch Video).

Alok Mehta, who held the Sugarcane Industries and Revenue and Land Resources portfolio, was made the new Education Minister of the state, according to a notification. The Revenue and Land Resources Department was assigned to Lalit Kumar Yadav, who will continue with his existing responsibility of the Public Health and Engineering Department. Bihar CM and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar Rejects Post of Convenor of INDIA Alliance: Reports.

Besides making controversial statements on different issues, Chandra Shekhar was reportedly involved in a tiff with the Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak.