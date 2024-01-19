Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary, on Friday, January 19, took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Samrat Chaudhary said, "If Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants the primary membership of BJP then he's welcome." The development comes two days after Nitish Kumar-led cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to about 94 lakh families, with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less, for entrepreneurship and self-employment under a state government scheme. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Cabinet Approves Rs 2 Lakh Each to 94 Lakh Families for Entrepreneurship, Self-Employment.

Nitish Kumar To Join BJP?

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary says, "...If Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants the primary membership of BJP then he's welcome..." pic.twitter.com/xCETSIYdgh — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

