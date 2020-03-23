Bihar DMs Asked to Ensure MNREGA Workers Maintain Cleanliness

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The District Magistrates on Monday were issued a letter to ensure that cleanliness is maintained by the labourers working under the MNREGA."Ensure that the labourers wash their hands before beginning their work, during rest and after finishing their work," reads the letter that was issued by the government to the District Magistrates.The letter also adds: "Labourers need to carry a clean towel to wipe their sweat during work and every worker needs to maintain a distance of two metres between each other at all times at the site.""If any worker has symptoms of coronavirus, then the medical help must be given immediately," further reads the letter.On March 22, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said: "In the wake of coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the State till March 31. All essential services will be available."According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 467 including nine deaths. (ANI)

