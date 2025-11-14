Patna, November 14: While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been a two-time Chief Minister of Bihar, his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are finding it difficult to hold their ground in the 2025 Assembly elections. As per the Election Comission trends of counting of votes in the Raghopur constituency at 1:50 pm, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was trailing by 3230 votes, with counting done on 10 out of 30 rounds on the seat. Former MLA and BJP candidate Satish Kumar was seen leading in the seat.

In 2010, Satish Kumar, then a leader of the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], defeated Tejashwi's mother and former CM Rabri Devi from the Raghopur seat, creating a major political upset by a margin of 13,006 votes. Tejashwi's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who flouted his party Janshakti Janta Dal after his exit from RJD was seen trailing by a huge margin of 26,041 votes, gaining just 12,061 votes after 11 out of 26 rounds of counting in Mahua. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was seen leading in the constituency as per ECI data. Bihar Election Result 2025: Nitish Kumar Silences Critics As NDA’s Stellar Show Vindicates ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ Slogan.

Tejashwi Yadav fielded Mukesh Kumar Raushan against his brother, but RJD is also trailing by 17,061 votes in Mahua. Among other prime faces in Bihar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were seen leading on the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. After 15 rounds of counting in Tarapur, Choudhary is projected to win the seat with a huge lead of 19,426 votes against RJD's Arun Kumar. Vijay Kumar Sinha is leading with a margin of 13,350 votes in Lakhisarai, leaving Congress' Amaresh Kumar behind.

Meanwhile, JD(U) candidate from Mokama and strongman leader, Anant Kumar Singh, is leading by 22,988 votes, closing in on a victory with 22/25 rounds of counting, despite arrest and brunt over the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh, is trailing in Mokama with 59,799 votes against Anant Singh's 82,787. Dominated by the upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voters, Mokama witnessed a contest between both Bhumihaar candidates.

Multiple rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, and the NDA's woman voter base, have worked in favour of the BJP candidate in Chhapra, Chhoti Kumari, who is leading by a margin of 2,592 votes in the initial counting of 7/28 rounds. The seat has been a stronghold for the BJP with their victory in the last three elections. Debutant Maithili Thakur, contesting on the BJP ticket from Alinagar, is leading by 9,450 votes after 13/24 rounds of counting, ahead of veteran leader Binod Mishra. The National Democratic Alliance is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi Magic Taking NDA to Landslide Win, State Votes for ‘Susashan’.

The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 201 seats with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances. As per latest trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA was leading in a combined total of 201 seats, with BJP leading in 90, JDU in 82, LJP 20, HAM(S) 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the ECI after 2 pm. RJD was leading leading in 28 seats, Congress was leading in 5 seats , CPI(ML) lead in 2 seats, while CPI-M 1, taking the total to 36 seats. Additionally, the BSP was leading in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which was considered to make Bihar a triangular battle, was seen trailing in all the seats contested.

