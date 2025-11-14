Patna , November 14: As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories.

The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly. Bihar Election Result 2025: State Assembly Elections Results To Be Declared Today, Find Official Party-Wise Seat Numbers at results.eci.gov.in.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 188 seats, with BJP leading in 85, JDU in 75, LJP 22, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at 11:45 am. RJD leads in 36 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and VIP lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 51, as per data from the EC at 11:45 am. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Bihar Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: NDA Heads Towards Landslide Victory, Leads On 198 Seats.

Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again. The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

Often targeted by the opposition as 'paltu ram (frequent turncoat)', Nitish Kumar has held his ground and vote bank stronger always. Nitish Kumar's lasting popularity stems from his focus on tangible development and inclusive growth.

He's delivered on promises, improving rural infrastructure and providing direct financial assistance, earning trust across Bihar's socio-economic spectrum. Voters remember his fulfilled commitments, valuing steady progress over grand rhetoric. Nitish Kumar's political trajectory, spanning more than four decades, has often been cited as a study in adaptability and strategic clarity. Rising through the JP movement of the mid-1970s, he went on to contest the Harnaut Assembly seat in 1985 under the leadership of Satyendra Narain Sinha of the Janata Party and emerged as a significant voice for backward castes and secular politics.

The 2025 Bihar elections also mark a historic shift in the state's electoral landscape. Once synonymous with large-scale violence and repolling, including 63 deaths in 1985 and repolling in 660 booths in 2005, this year's polling saw zero repolls and no major incidents of violence, reflecting significant administrative and democratic progress.

The results reaffirmed a pattern seen over multiple elections, with Bihar giving the BJP and Narendra Modi overwhelming support in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as well as in the 2020 and now 2025 Assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar's governance in Bihar has been marked by a focus on development and inclusivity, which has helped him maintain popularity across communities, including Muslims. His schemes and policies have driven economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced living standards, resonating with voters.

Nitish Kumar's political journey is a testament to his adaptability and strategic growth. Influenced by veterans like Ram Manohar Lohia, SN Sinha, Karpuri Thakur, and VP Singh, he honed his skills in the JP movement (1974-1977) alongside Jayaprakash Narayan. This exposure earned him recognition among prominent politicians.

