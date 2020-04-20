Bihar: Judge Provides Ration, Clothes for Minor Who Committed Theft for Starving Mother

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 20 (ANI): A minor boy from a poor family, who was arrested for stealing, was provided with ration, cloth and other essentials instead of punishment, by a local court here on Sunday. After the hearing in the local court, the judge gave the decision in favor of the youth, stating that he has been given a chance to improve. The boy identified as Narendra Rao, who had accepted his crime, told ANI: "Police caught me as I was running from the crime spot after stealing. Locals gathered in the area to beat me up. I was thrashed by them and then the police took me to jail.""Later when I was produced in the court, the judge understood my condition and realized why I got involved in stealing. My mother was sick and we had no food. I wanted to feed her something.," he added. Meanwhile, a district official said that the family has a ration card and they have been also getting a benefit of the government's pension scheme. However, they do not have any shelter. "They have a ration card and they are getting pension under the government scheme. They do not have a house as their name was not mentioned in official data. This is the reason they remained deprived of Awas Yojna. We have provided them with some essential commodities," he said. The villagers also hailed the court's judgment and hoped that this decision will help the boy to follow the right path. "The decision has been taken in favor of the child, it is a good initiative," Sanjay Chaudhary, a local said. (ANI)

