Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died on Sunday when an iron gate at a state-run school here fell on him when he was playing on it, police said.

The boy was swinging on the gate at a vacant land belonging to the school, when it got detached from the concrete wall and fell on him.

He died while being taken to a hospital, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)