Chennai, March 12: Silver prices in India recorded a slight increase on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as global bullion markets remained firm and investors continued to track geopolitical tensions in West Asia along with movements in the US dollar. The white metal followed international commodity trends while fluctuations in currency markets and crude oil prices continued to influence domestic bullion prices. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Industrial demand for silver remained stable, while retail buying stayed moderate as elevated price levels kept some buyers cautious. Analysts say silver prices may remain volatile in the short term as traders closely watch global economic indicators, safe haven demand and movements in gold prices. Gold Rate Today, March 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Across most major cities, silver prices are trading around INR 3,03,000 per kg, reflecting a marginal rise compared to the previous trading session. The increase comes as bullion markets respond to global economic uncertainty and stronger safe haven demand. Silver Rate Today, March 11, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

City wise rates remained largely uniform across major markets, with slight regional variation continuing to be observed in Srinagar due to local market factors and transportation costs.

In the bullion market, volatility remained moderate as investors monitored geopolitical developments, currency movements and global financial cues. Industrial demand and macroeconomic indicators are expected to influence silver price trends in the coming sessions.

Silver Rates for March 12, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 3,03,000 Hyderabad INR 3,03,000 New Delhi INR 3,03,000 Mumbai INR 3,03,000 Kolkata INR 3,03,000 Bengaluru INR 3,03,000 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 3,03,000 Gurugram INR 3,03,000 Ahmedabad INR 3,03,000 Jaipur INR 3,03,000 Lucknow INR 3,03,000 Bhopal INR 3,03,000 Jodhpur INR 3,03,000 Srinagar INR 2,98,000

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Overall, silver prices on March 12, 2026, recorded a mild rise following global bullion market trends and continued safe haven demand. Analysts say the white metal may witness short term fluctuations depending on currency movements, crude oil prices and global economic indicators.

Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary across cities due to taxes, dealer margins and transportation costs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).