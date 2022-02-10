London, Feb 10: Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, said Clearance House, the official Twitter account of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, on Thursday.

It is the second time that the 73-year-old has contracted the novel coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in March 2020. He had been due to unveil a statue in Winchester on Thursday. Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 for a Second Time.

Prince Charles received the positive result Thursday morning and had to reschedule his visit to events in Winchester, Clarence House said, adding that Charles was triple vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also said his wife Camilla had tested negative in a routine test on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and his wife met people at a reception in the British Museum. High-profile guests with whom he had close contact include Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

It remains unclear if Prince Charles has recently been in physical contact with 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who only days ago marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

