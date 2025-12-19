PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: India's dynamic business ecosystem continues to be shaped by purpose-driven organisations that combine innovation, impact, and resilience. This group PR highlights a curated selection of companies making meaningful contributions across sectors, showcasing their journeys, values, and commitment to sustainable growth while creating positive change within their communities and industries.

1. Italy Study Centre (ISC)

Italy Study Centre (ISC) is leading a global educational transformation by enabling students from diverse backgrounds to pursue higher education in Italy through 100% scholarship opportunities. Founded by Kumar Satyam, a visionary education leader, European Commission Expert Committee Member, and International Student Ambassador of the University of Bologna, ISC is built on the belief that talent should never be limited by financial or logistical barriers.

With a mission to turn academic aspirations into reality, Italy Study Centre leverages advanced EdTech solutions, expert mentorship, and deep insight into international academic systems to help students secure admissions at Italy's most prestigious universities. Beyond admissions, ISC empowers students to succeed in a global learning environment, preparing them for long-term academic and professional growth.

Proudly powered by Higher Education Centre (HEC), Italy Study Centre has earned recognition as a premium, highly accredited organisation synonymous with trust, excellence, and student success.

For more information, visit here: www.italystudycentre.com

2. Dream Catalyser:

Dream Catalyser is redefining career clarity in Pune by helping students make informed and confident career choices. Co-founded by Geetanshu Shrivastava, an experienced career consultant with over a decade in India's top education institutions, Dream Catalyser guides students from confusion to clarity through personalised counselling.

It offers career counselling from class 5th to graduation and beyond, including career counselling after 10th and 12th (Science & Commerce), career guidance after graduation, and online career counselling in Pune. Through psychometric assessments, one-on-one sessions, and workshops, Dream Catalyser helps students align their interests and strengths with the right career path, ensuring satisfaction, growth, and a fulfilling future.

For more information, visit here: https://dreamcatalyzer.com/

3. BYWAY (WeLet Technology Pvt. Ltd.)

BYWAY is one of India's fastest-growing logistics and supply chain companies, offering complete end-to-end solutions across on-demand trucking, multimodal transportation, warehousing, and last-mile delivery. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and operational across 24 major Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, BYWAY empowers e-commerce, FMCG, pharma, retail, and manufacturing brands with reliable, scalable, and tech-enabled logistics services.

What sets BYWAY apart is its AI-powered orchestration engine, strong multimodal partnerships with CONCOR and SCI, and its rapidly expanding BTS warehousing network. The company's disciplined execution, centralized coordination, and transparent real-time tracking ensure businesses move goods with unmatched speed and confidence.

With a long-term vision to build India's largest AI-driven logistics aggregator, BYWAY is redefining enterprise logistics through innovation, agility, and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit here: www.byway.tech

4. BLOCK X Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BLOCK X Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Chennai, is a leading authorised anti-piracy agency protecting digital content since 2014. The company serves a wide spectrum of clients, including film production houses, OTT platforms, music labels, short-drama apps, ed-tech companies, independent creators, and live streaming platforms.

What sets BLOCK X apart is its unique techno-legal expertise, AI-powered monitoring systems, and immediate takedown capabilities. While industry standards often take 3-4 days, BLOCK X can remove infringing content in just 3 minutes. Backed by 100+ in-house and international experts, the company combines human intelligence with advanced technologies such as digital fingerprinting, deep web crawling, offshore website takedowns, and instant content removals. BLOCK X is also a certified Google TCRP Partner, a rare recognition in the anti-piracy domain.

With millions of URLs actioned and a growing presence across 30+ languages globally, BLOCK X continues to redefine global content protection standards.

For more information, visit here: https://blockxtech.com/

5. HMT Steel :HMT Steel, headquartered in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, has emerged as one of North India's most trusted names in the steel industry. Founded by Meghraj Garg, Gunjan Garg, Rohit Kumar Garg, and Arpit Kumar Garg, the company has grown from a trading unit into a leading powerhouse of steel production and distribution. HMT Steel plays a vital role in shaping skylines across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

With fully automated production lines, stringent quality standards, and a strong logistics network, HMT Steel stands apart for its precision, reliability, and customer-first approach. The company serves top developers, industrial groups, and government contractors, ensuring timely delivery and consistent excellence. Recent expansions include custom-cut structural steel, high-tensile grades, the introduction of angle and channel products and advanced digital ordering systems. As the preferred partner for major townships and industrial projects, HMT Steel continues to define benchmarks and build the backbone of North India's future.

For more information, visit here: www.hmtsteel.com

6. GRE Renew Enertech LimitedGRE Renew Enertech Limited, headquartered in Mehsana with a corporate office in Ahmedabad, is a leading solar EPC and solar park development company empowering industries and investors with high-performance renewable energy solutions. With expertise spanning engineering, procurement, construction, and turnkey commissioning, GRE delivers large-scale ground-mounted and industrial rooftop solar projects built for 25+ years of efficiency and reliability.

Since its inception, GRE has evolved into a technologically advanced EPC leader--commissioning 61+ MW of solar capacity and currently executing 50+ MW across India. Known for its cutting-edge tracker-based solar park systems, GRE enhances energy generation by up to 20-30%, offering superior ROI and long-term stability.

Backed by a skilled team and a legacy of innovation, GRE is committed to accelerating India's clean energy transition through smart O&M, high-yield solar parks, and investor-focused turnkey models.

For more information, visit here: http://www.greindia.com/

7. BELLEVIRA NATURALSBellevira Naturals, founded by Animesh Dey and Prasanjeet Swer, is an emerging wellness and personal-care brand based in Shillong, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, dedicated to delivering high-quality herbal solutions backed by research and tradition. With a strong focus on Meghalaya's rich herbal heritage, the company formulates natural, effective, and chemical-free products designed to address everyday health and personal-care concerns.

What sets Bellevira apart is its unique blend of traditional Meghalaya herbs and modern scientific formulation, ensuring purity, safety, and visible results. Their customer-centred approach has earned them strong repeat purchases and organic growth--one of the brand's proudest achievements.

Bellevira serves individuals seeking natural remedies for hair fall, premature greying, skin issues, joint pain, and overall wellness. Recently, the brand introduced new additions like its Pigmentation Soap, Face Glow Soap, and a herbal formulation for piles relief, further expanding its product range.

With ongoing projects focused on innovative herbal skincare and wellness solutions, Bellevira continues to grow its mission of offering trustworthy, result-oriented natural care.More info: www.bellevira.com

8. OUTLAWS

Springman Apparel Private Limited's youth-driven brand OUTLAWS is officially going global. The Gen-Z and Alpha-focused casualwear label is now available across six GCC countries through the Middle East's leading marketplace NOON, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.

Known for delivering premium clothing at pocket-friendly prices, OUTLAWS stands apart with its 365-day replacement warranty and AZO-free dyes, making fashion both durable and responsible. In India, the brand has built strong momentum across Quick Commerce and leading marketplaces, emerging as a strategic apparel partner on Zepto, while also being available on Myntra FWD and Amazon, strengthening its omnichannel reach among young, digital-first consumers.

With this international expansion, OUTLAWS is firmly positioning itself as a global player, aiming to reach ₹100 Cr in revenue over the next two years.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to open 50 offline stores over the next 18 months, mirroring industry trends set by peers like Snitch and accelerating its transition into a strong online-offline retail powerhouse.

OUTLAWS has gone global -- and this is just the beginning.

Explore the collection on the official website and join the movement.

For more information, visit here: https://shorturl.at/RCysZ

9. Elite Expertise

MELBOURNE, Australia - 06 December 2025 -- As healthcare systems across Australia and New Zealand continue to evolve, Elite Expertise is playing a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of pharmacists through its comprehensive Pharmacy Exam Preparation Course. The organisation goes beyond exam coaching, focusing on clinical understanding, confidence building, and ethical practice. It is nurturing future healthcare leaders with the knowledge or integrity and confidence needed to serve communities with excellence.

The organisation's approach goes beyond rote learning. It equips pharmacists with the mindset and skills required to perform safely, think critically, and communicate effectively in real-world healthcare settings. Elite Expertise ensures candidates are not only prepared to pass but prepared to practice.

At the core of this vision are two distinguished educators. The program led by Director Arief Mohammad, an AACPA Accredited Consultant Pharmacist and Clinical Pharmacist at Northern Health, and Co-Director Harika Bheemavarapu, an AACPA Accredited Consultant Pharmacist at Monash Health, Elite Expertise blends real-world clinical expertise with structured, exam-focused learning. Their student-centric approach emphasises clarity, compassion and practical readiness.

By supporting candidates through OPRA EXAM, KAPS, and Intern examinations, Elite Expertise is shaping pharmacists who are not only exam-ready but also confident professionals prepared to serve communities across the ANZ healthcare system.For more information, visit here: https://eliteexpertise.com.au/

10. Historic Milestone: Inclusion of 5,251 Ex-Leprosy Applicants

Kolkata -A reputed Kolkata-based social development organisation has reached a landmark milestone in advancing inclusive employment and social justice for persons cured of leprosy. Through sustained advocacy, strategic legal action, and multi-stakeholder collaboration, the organisation has been driving systemic change to ensure dignity, rehabilitation, and equal opportunity for a historically marginalised community.

This achievement builds on the landmark 1988 judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, which affirmed the eligibility of cured leprosy persons for Group C and Group D posts under the South Eastern Railway. To date, verification of 1,912 applicants has been successfully completed, while the remaining cases are progressing through a structured verification pipeline.

As a direct outcome, long-pending cases are moving toward resolution in alignment with Supreme Court directives. Upon completion, appointment letters for all 5,251 eligible applicants are likely to be issued--setting a powerful national benchmark for inclusive governance, policy execution, and dignified employment.

Together, these companies represent the spirit of modern Indian enterprise--visionary leadership, customer-centric thinking, and social responsibility. As they continue to evolve and expand their footprint, their stories stand as inspiration for emerging businesses and reaffirm the power of innovation, collaboration, and purpose-led growth in shaping the future.

