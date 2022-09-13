Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 13 (ANI/OP Jindal University): As O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) completes 13 years since its founding, 100 JGU students will be selected to participate in an amazing Certificate Programme designed exclusively for the students of JGU in collaboration with the world-renowned, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, which is an Ivy-league institution and has consistently been ranked Number One in the world.

Among the notable alumni of the Wharton School are Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, John Sculley, former CEO of Apple, and Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn. These full-time JGU students will be selected on merit from the twelve schools of JGU to study at Wharton's Aresty Institute of Executive Education in Summer 2023.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Setback for BJP's March to West Bengal Secretariat, Suvendu Adhikari Arrested.

The landmark partnership between India's world-class private university (ranked number one in India in the QS World University Rankings 2022, three times in a row) and the Wharton School (ranked number one in the Financial Times MBA 2022 ranking) augurs well for promoting excellence in management education.

The industry-relevant programme at Wharton will offer specially designed modules, including business model innovation and ecosystems, international banking and financial markets, entrepreneurship and technology innovation, global business strategy and mergers & acquisitions, strategy with analytics, and strategic leadership & influence. The course modules will be offered by the Wharton faculty, who are world-leading scholars in their respective fields of business, finance, and entrepreneurship. Students will receive a certificate on the successful completion of this programme.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Colours List for 9 Days: Date-wise List of Colors to Wear Every Day for Sharad Navaratri, the Auspicious Nine-Night Festival Dedicated to Maa Durga.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said that: "The collaboration that is being established between JGU and The Wharton School will be unique and transformative, given the opportunities of learning and engaging with some of the most outstanding academics and thought leaders of the world. This is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which has recognised the role and importance of internationalisation of Indian higher education. Indian students, post-pandemic, have an aspiration to study at world-class institutions in India and abroad. They will immensely benefit from the synergies of learning at JGU and at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania to contribute in different capacities to various industries globally."

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School, said that: "This is a truly exceptional opportunity for JGU students to study management, finance, and entrepreneurship at an Ivy League institution. This programme will provide our students with extensive exposure, and help them become globally conscious, and conceptually strong, thereby dramatically increasing their employability. It will enable and empower them to become leaders and entrepreneurs."

Professor (Dr) Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean, Jindal School of Banking and Finance said that: "Modern finance education require deep understanding of international legal frameworks, multiplicity of regulatory compliance, evolving business needs and diverse functions. Globalisation of trade and business has created new opportunities to explore, but this also requires a deeper understanding of different markets and the critical role of finance in building businesses. The Jindal-Wharton partnership will equip students with interdisciplinary learning and skills that will future-proof their careers in banking, finance, and allied areas."

Professor (Dr) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, JGU observed, "The Jindal-Wharton collaboration is an example of global engagement that has a direct impact on the life and learning of our students. The fact that a substantial number of students from JGU will be spending time at the Wharton School in the USA learning some of the cutting-edge issues relating to finance and entrepreneurship from scholars and practitioners will be a transformative opportunity for the students"

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)