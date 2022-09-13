Navratri 2022 kicks off on September 26 and lasts until October 4. Navratri fanatics who participate in the nine-night Nav Durga festivities, wear clothes that match the hue of the day aka matching the Navratri colours list. Gujarat and Maharashtra states both highly value this custom. Fasting and dressing in accordance with the Navratri colour of the day are both highly revered practises in Hinduism. During Navratri, women widely adhere to this custom and dress in clothing and accessories of the same colour. The devotees who fast during the nine days of Navratri are immensely fond of this trend. This is why as we near the festival date, the search for Navratri 2022 Colours List for 9 Days, a date-wise list of colours for each day of Navratri 2022 and so on is going viral online. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

The sacred colours of Navratri this year aka 2022 are grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, peacock green, and pink. The colour for the first day of Navratri is chosen based on the weekday, the day that Navratri will begin, and the remaining eight days follow a set cycle of colours. As a result, the list of Navratri colours is created annually. For Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri, the set of colours may differ.

As per mythology, each of the nine days of Navratri is devoted to a different goddess, and each goddess is associated with a particular hue. On each day of Navratri, devotees dressed their goddess idol in a certain colour of clothing or saree and added other decorations. During each day of Navratri, people also dress in a variety of colours and worship the nine goddesses with great devotion, which may be lucky for them. We have for you the list of the nine colours of Navratri to wear on each day because there are nine auspicious days, nine sacred nights, and nine divine goddesses who are worshipped for nine days.

Navratri 2022 Colours List for 9 Days Image For Free Download

Navratri 2022 Colours List for 9 Days (File Image)

Date-wise List of Colors to Wear Every Day for Sharad Navaratri

Navratri Day 1: White

Navratri Day 2: Red

Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

Navratri Day 5: Green

Navratri Day 6: Grey

Navratri Day 7: Orange

Navratri Day 8: Peacock Green

Navratri Day 9: Pink

Wear the lucky colours over the nine days of Sharad Navratri in 2022 to receive Maa Durga's blessings. She is the greatest and all-powerful goddess who bestows bliss and might upon everyone. During the Navratri holiday, people wore these colours even when going to work or any religious event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).