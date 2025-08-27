NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 27: The Gartex Texprocess India 2025 India's comprehensive tradeshow on garment and textile machinery, ended on a triumphant note on 23rd August 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The expo drew visitors from 436 Indian cities, 31 countries and continents like Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. India's leading textile manufacturing, leather goods, garment machinery and textile production expo hosted leading brands, manufacturers and suppliers under one single platform introducing innovative technologies, latest equipment, new material developments and value-added services for India's entire garment and textile eco-space.

The three-day event was marked with heavy visitor footfall with a record-breaking attendance of 15,790 visitors on all days. Strategised to be the industry benchmark, Gartex Texprocess India 2025 focused on high-quality, high-speed and cost-effective products besides pushing technological innovation in the textile and apparel chain. The event offered a comprehensive platform for domestic as well as global industry players to discover opportunities, promote collaborations, and infuse investments in India's expanding textile, denim and leather industry.

The three-day event included an all-encompassing array of solutions in garment machinery, digital printing, embroidery, trims, accessories, automation, and sustainable practices. In serving as a meeting point for industry conversation, it also allowed stakeholders to not only source the newest technologies but also share knowledge on changing market needs and best practices.

The show floor engaged visitors in Denim Talks, State Sessions from Uttar Pradesh - Bihar and The Textile Care Forum highlighting the new developments, solutions and trends in the textile industry. The show saw interesting innovations in fabric manufacturing, embroidery, textile care (laundry), chemicals, inks, textile printing, denim, sewing, software, leather machinery, AI and automation and many more.

Bringing together 200 exhibitors from the vast textile segment, they expressed how this industry platform of Gartex Texprocess India served beneficial to them and shared positive experience about the footfall the show received and visitors about the vibrancy of the product displays and the new launches during the show. Mr Nirmit Dalmia, Director, R&B Denims Ltd, who has a fabric manufacturing and garmenting unit and has been an exporter for the past few years, expressed, "We have been participating for the last five years. I feel like it's been an excellent experience to understand the denim trends, learn about new creations and meet our own buyers. We also get to know what people want from the denim market. We have displayed our new garment line for the first time. We have also displayed some fabric selections that we usually do for our exports, as we have been exporting for the last few years."

Mr Amir Akhtar, Group President & CEO, Jindal Worldwide Limited, speaking about current trends in denim and the current tariff situation explained, "We have clearly seen a trend towards fabrics becoming lighter in weight. Consumers want a softer handle, more drapes and more fluid fabrics. If you see all the directional brands, they are launching garments which use lightweight drapey fabrics. In the denim world, which means the whole casual world, people are looking at the colors which are inspired by the shades of the forest and earth are liked by the customers. The US tariff situation is a serious one for any company, where 25% excess tariffs are going to impact the whole industry. This issue should be resolved as quickly as possible. This impacts both the importer and the exporter."

Fynd, a multiplatform tech company specialising in retail-tech solutions, represented by Mr Deepak Teotia, Director & Sales Head - India, Fynd shared, "We are happy to have exhibited our offerings here. This is our first time that we have exhibited at Gartex Texprocess India in New Delhi. So far, it has been a great experience, and we have had conversations with more than 120 people on the first day and have been busy today as well."

Another exhibitor, Mr Kiran Patil, Regional Manager, Morgan Tecnica, a company that helps to save around 60-70% of the manpower requirement through its automation solution expressed, "We feel that Gartex Texprocess India is a well-organised and systematic show compared to others. Even before the show, a lot of advertising and promotional campaigns make the industry buyers and visitors aware of the upcoming expo, which helps us during the show with footfalls."

An exhibitor from the laundry segment, Mr Rakesh Dash, Sales Head, Orgaearth Cleansol Pvt Ltd reviewed, "It has been a very good platform for us. Our association with Gartex Texprocess India has been an amazing journey as we have met many prospects and our clients. Being a laundry player, this is a wonderful platform that helps us build our local reach as well. We are looking forward to joining Gartex in the upcoming editions as well."

Functioning as the B2B platform for the buyers and sellers, the visitors to the expo commended the relevance of the product showcase. Visitor Mr Sanjay Vala, Director, Kanchan Fabrics shared, "We are manufacturer of uniforms. We visit every year to find out new developments in machinery. For example, we never used care system that is displayed here. We had it installed at our facility after learning from Gartex that helped us achieve better patterns."

Mr Sarfaraj Patel, MD, Pan Gujarat, stated, "I came here looking for innovative and new fabrics. I saw a variety of fabrics this year, more profound than in the previous editions. I loved the new patterns displayed and will continue to visit the Mumbai and New Delhi Editions in future as well."

Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi 2025 edition incorporated The Denim Show and Featured Zones of Fabrics and Trims Show, Screen Print India - Textiles and LeatherX Pavilion.

After the New Delhi edition, Gartex Texprocess India will hold its Mumbai edition from 09-11 April 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, increasing its reach to other stakeholders. With the textile, denim, leather and apparel sectors growing with every new technology, material and support the Indian textile industry, Gartex Texprocess India is steadfast in its determination to offer an effective platform that creates a bridge between innovation and industry requirements. In this process, it re-establishes itself as a growth catalyst in India's textile and garment production industries.

Background information on MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 23 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand.

For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were EUR 775 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services - both onsite and online - ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services include renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity. For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

